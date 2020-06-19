Deputy IGP, PDRM cyclist receive police gallantry award, medal

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah yesterday conferred the police highest award, Panglima Gagah Pasukan Polis (PGPP), on Deputy Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Mazlan Mansor.

It was in conjunction with the investiture of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) gallantry orders and medals for 2019 held at Istana Negara here.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was in attendance.

Also present were IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador and his wife, Puan Sri Norazrin

Marzuki.

Another recipient of the PGPP was retired Commissioner of Police Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd, while PDRM national cyclist Lance Corporal Ju Pha Som Net received

the Bentara Pasukan Polis (BPP) medal.

Three other top police officers received the second-highest award, the Panglima Setia Pasukan Polis (PSPP), one received the Kesatria Pasukan Polis (KPP) award, and four others received the BPP award. — Bernama