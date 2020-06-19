Developers only need to pay 50% of land premium – CM

KOTA KINABALU: Developers will only need to pay 50 percent of the land premium to start their land development.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal said developers are allowed for a period of two years to pay 50 percent of land premium after the first payment is made.

However, the ownership of the land title involved in the development cannot be altered until all the land premiums are paid, he said.

Due to this, developers will not have to fork out a large amount of money for the payment of the land premium before starting their project, he said.

Secondly, they can start their project development earlier and thirdly, the Sabah government will not lose its income from the land premium because of the delay in payment.

“This is implemented through the Land and Surveys Department for a period of between March 1, 2020 and Dec 31, 2021,” he said.