Fuel prices: Petrol up 3 sen, diesel up 4 sen

Harga Runcit Produk Petroleum Bagi Tempoh 20 Jun 2020 Sehingga 26 Jun 2020. pic.twitter.com/MKFO4SLY2r — Ministry of Finance (@MOFmalaysia) June 19, 2020

KUCHING: Fuel prices are up across the board again this week, with RON95, RON97 and diesel all recording price increases.

The price of RON95 will go up by 3 sen to RM1.59 per litre, while RON97 will also go up by 3 sen and will be priced at RM1.89 per litre.

Diesel will go up by 4 sen to RM1.77 per litre.

The price changes will take place at midnight (June 20) tonight and last until the next fuel price revision on June 26.