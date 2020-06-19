Ismail Sabri: Govt to ease border restrictions for certain expatriates, intl students from ‘green zone’ countries

KUCHING: The government is easing the country’s border restrictions for certain expatriates and students to enter and for some Malaysians to exit, informed Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“Foreigners who are now allowed to enter the country are Category 1 expatriates, involving the highest level of management in companies, from countries that have been designated as ‘green zones’ by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

“They are allowed to enter without needing to apply for permission from the Immigration Department,” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19 security issues in Putrajaya today.

He added that these individuals do not need to undergo the 14-day compulsory quarantine at home if they come from ‘green zones’.

“The green or red zones are determined by MoH, they will announce the list of countries, but as of today some of the countries are Singapore, Brunei, New Zealand and Australia,” he said.

Ismail also informed that foreigners with specialised expertise are also allowed to enter with little restrictions.

“Those who have specialised expertise such as in fixing machinery or ships, are allowed to enter as they are only here for a short period of time, but they have to apply for a professional visitor pass online.

“They also have to undergo a swab test at their country of origin or upon arrival,” he said.

Other individuals who are allowed to enter the country are those who are coming into for medical treatment as well as international students who are studying in Malaysia. All of them must download the MySejahtera app to monitor their status, he added.

As for Malaysians who are allowed to go abroad, Ismail said these include students who are continuing their studies overseas or to sit for examinations, and individuals who are going overseas for work purposes.

“They will be allowed to exit the country if they have letters that authorise their purpose of leaving,” he said.