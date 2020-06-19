KKMM to continue with ‘info on wheels’ programmes during RMCO

PEKAN: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) will continue with Info On Wheels (IOW) initiative to disseminate information on Covid-19 pandemic during Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO). Its deputy minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said 8,146 IOW programmes had been implemented in 40,822 locations nationwide since Movement Control Order (MCO) was implemented on March 18, till June 16.

“We are continuing these programmes, including in green zones, so that people continue to take preventive measures such as maintaining social distancing and taking care of personal hygiene even though the number of cases reported has declined.

“Many sectors of the economy are back in operation including public transport, which is why it is important for us to continue to give reminders to the people,” he told reporters after attending a programme at Dewan Semai Bakti Felda Chini 5 here yesterday.

Zahidi also thanked the government departments and agencies that have helped out with the IOW programmes including the police, military, and local authorities.

Meanwhile, Zahidi said the distribution of free myFreeview digital television set-top boxes to eligible recipients would be done in stages by mail, from this month until November.

He said a total of 333,964 applicants from the B40 and persons with disabilities target groups had been confirmed eligible. — Bernama