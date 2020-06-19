Miri North City develops Spektra affordable housing project

MIRI: Miri North City Development Sdn Bhd is developing a Spektra affordable housing project for first-time Sarawakian homebuyers with a gross income of RM5,000 and below.

Priced from RM100,000, homebuyers must be either single and aged 30 and above, or married couples aged between 18 and 35, or single parents, widows, widowers, or divorcees.

To be located at Jalan Kuala Baram by-pass road, work on the Spektra project is expected to start six months from now and is scheduled to be completed 18 months after that.

Miri North City Development Sdn Bhd managing director Oliver Yong said the project covers an area of 1,200 acres and will be built in four phases.

“Phase one will have 599 units of houses. A total of 67 units will be Spektra Lite priced around RM100,000.

“These are especially open to people with special needs or people with limited abilities, as well as single mothers.

“The rest of the units will be Spektra Medium, where the intermediate with land size of 2.97 points is priced at RM135,000, while the corner unit with land size of 4.34 points is priced at RM168,000. But rest assured, these are all quality houses,” he said during the launch of the project’s show gallery at Pujut 7 yesterday.

Yong added there will be 2,000 units in total once all the four phases are completed.

Miri Mayor Adam Yii, who officiated at the event, said the project is a wonderful initiative to help the low income group with house ownership.

“The location, which is near to Curtin University and along the Pan Borneo road leading to Brunei, is also very strategic. The project will definitely boost development in the area,” he said.

Miri North City Development Sdn Bhd chairman Yet Nai Kwong said Miri North City is an innovative concept of comprehensive development.

“This development plan brings together business district, department stores, food centres, education, medical facilities, retirement pension plans, and more,” he said.

The show gallery will be open to the public from 9am to 5pm today until Sunday.

From Monday until the end of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), those interested to view the show house need to contact the developer on 011-18806688 for an appointment.