Musa denies wrongdoing – counsel

KOTA KINABALU: Former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman emphatically has denied any wrongdoing during his tenure as chairman of Yayasan Sabah (2003-2018).

“Specifically, Tan Sri Musa denies that he has ever breached any of his fiduciary duties as Yayasan Sabah chairman and the allegations made against him today are scandalous and utterly false,” said Musa’s counsel, Tengku Fuad Tengku Ahmad

Second, he said it is highly suspicious, irregular and improper to learn of Yayasan Sabah’s alleged suit through a press release and the media.

“Normally, when you commence a suit, the claim and cause-papers are served on the defendant or his lawyer. In this case, neither Tan Sri Musa nor I have been served with any papers whatsoever. This is peculiar because surely it is not hard to find my office or Tan Sri’s house?

“The more likely explanation as to why we are hearing about this through the press is that this so-called suit is a nothing more than a politically motivated publicity stunt: designed to distract and mislead the public,” said the counsel.

In any event, Tengku Fuad said he had been instructed to receive service of this alleged suit and will comment further in due course.

The Yayasan Sabah Board of Trustee has filed a claim at the High Court against former Musa demanding for the return of RM872 million which was allegedly vanished due to suspicious logging activities.

Yayasan Sabah director Datuk Haji Jamalul Kiram Datuk Haji Mohd Zakaria who was representing the board, said that they filed the claim against Musa on June 16, 2020 at the High Court of Kota Kinabalu using the e-filing system.