No need for snap election in Sabah, says Mohd Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: There is no need to hold a snap election in Sabah because the state government has enough seats to govern, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

The Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president said he could not prevent any quarters from voicing out their opinions but the state constitution clearly states that the state government still has another two and a half years to administer Sabah.

“Let me focus on the administration and not on the (snap) election or party hopping or cases of being bought over…what is important for me now is to manage the people and the state’s economy,” he told reporters when asked to comment on State Assistant Minister Datuk Jimmy Wong’s statement here yesterday.

Jimmy, who is also Sri Tanjong assemblyman, was quoted as saying that snap polls should be held in Sabah to prevent any possibility of a backdoor government in Sabah. He said this following the announcement of Sugut assemblyman Datuk James Ratib and Kuala Penyu assemblyman Datuk Limus Jury to quit the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) to become independent representatives. Upko is part of the Warisan-led Sabah government, which includes DAP and PKR.

Commenting further, Mohd Shafie said there was no need to dissolve the state assembly to hold snap polls because it was not a hung assembly. — Bernama