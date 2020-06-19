Penampang detainee tests positive for Covid-19

PENAMPANG: A detainee at the Penampang Police Station has been confirmed as positive for Covid-19.

Penampang Police Chief, DSP Haris Ibrahim said the foreign man was initially detained by police for offences under the Common Gaming House Act 1953 and Immigration Act 1959/63.

The 26-year-old suspect was initially detained by police under Ops Dadu at Plaza Kivatu on June 10.

The suspect was brought to the Penampang Health Clinic to undergo Covid-19 swab test, a normal procedure required of any detainee.

About a week later, the suspect’s result came back positive for Covid-19 and he was immediately taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

Haris said all those who might have come into contact with the suspect, including police personnel and other detainees, had undergone medical screening at the State Health Department, said Haris.

“The State Health Department has also carried out disinfection and sanitising process at the Penampang police headquarters to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said, adding that this is the first of such a case reported.

State Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon said the new case involving the detainee brought the total number of cases in Sabah to 362.

He said here now are nine remaining active cases in the state, three in Penampang, another three in Tuaran and one each in Kota Kinabalu, Papar and Pitas.

No recoveries were registered yesterday, with the recovery tally remaining at 346 and the death toll at seven.

Two-hundred and sixty-two individuals are still undergoing quarantine and 1,762 at home.