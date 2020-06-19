Peter need not go on leave – CM

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal will not ask Infrastructure Development Minister, Datuk Peter Anthony to go on leave.

“Why should I until he is proven guilty?” he queried reporters yesterday.

Peter, who is also Parti Warisan Sabah vice president is presently facing court charges for money laundering and abetting.

Shafie added that those in support of the federal government would be able to get away but those who do not would face difficulties.

Speaking to reporters after unveiling the second ‘Sabah New Deal’ which focuses on lifting back Sabah’s economy following Covid-19, Shafie also shot down a proposal made by Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister, Datuk Jimmy Wong to hold snap polls for Sabah.

“Why should I?” asked Shafie.

He added that unlike the Federal government which is a hung government, Sabah’s government is firm as it has enough numbers.

“There are 45 of us,” he said, referring to the number of assemblymen still with the present government.

“Even if two people go out, I am still the government of the day,” he reminded.

He said that the present government has two and a half years to run the state and that is more important than having another election.

“What is important is managing the people and the state’s economy…there is no need for me to ‘bubar dewan’ (dissolve the assembly),” he said.

Shafie also commented on rumours that he may become a candidate for post of deputy prime minister.

“There have been a lot of proposal, but I am not running for the position,” he said.

He felt that far more important for him is to help the people and develop the State.

“My focus is to run the State and unite Sabahans,” he said.