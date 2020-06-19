PKR Sarawak fully backs Anwar as next PM candidate

KUCHING: PKR Sarawak fully supports the candidacy of party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the next Prime Minister if Pakatan Harapan (PH) Plus takes over the federal government from Perikatan Nasional (PN).

In a statement issued today by its information and communication chief Abun Sui Anyit, PKR Sarawak said this stand is in line with the decision of the PH presidential council to nominate Anwar as the prime minister.

“With regards to current debate regarding the Prime Minister candidate for PH Plus, we in PKR Sarawak give our fullest support to our top leadership to adhere to the decision made by PH presidential council before this that named Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the next Prime Minister of Malaysia.

“With this, PKR Sarawak is confident that the party’s central leadership council (MPP) will make the best decision for the party, and whatever decision is made will be based on the spirit of friendship and original decision of PH,” said the statement.

It was issued following recent political developments which saw PH Plus still in a stalemate on who to be the next Prime Minister should the pact comprising PH components PKR, DAP and Amanah, Parti Warisan Sabah and a “faction” of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) led by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad regain control of Putrajaya.

According to news portal Malaysiakini, DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke revealed that in recent weeks, Pakatan leaders had deliberated several options for the country’s top two posts, where they came to a conclusion they were in favour of Dr Mahathir returning as prime minister with Anwar serving as his deputy.

On the other hand, PKR organising secretary Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad had named party president Anwar as PH best choice for prime minister candidate. The PH Plus was supposed to finalise its decision on Tuesday (June 16).

PKR Sarawak in the statement also said its state leadership is keenly following the latest development in the PH leadership.

“PKR Sarawak has a representative in the MPP, and he will certainly voice out what Sarawak wants to the top leadership,” it said.

The statement added the state leadership is confident that PKR, as a national party with members of all races, will take Sarawak’s interests and views into consideration before coming to a decision.

“Any major decision by the leadership in the MPP will not just affect Sarawak, but also other states in the country.”