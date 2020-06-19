RM20 mln to empower laid off workers, unemployed

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government will be allocating RM20 million to the Education and Innovation Ministry to empower and re-train / re-skill workers who have been laid off from work as well as those unemployed.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal said that the government will be setting up a Human Resource Development Council under the ministry to carry out human capital development with future skills.

At the same time, a real time database will also be developed to ease job matching between job seekers and employers, he said.

Shafie said that the decision was made following a survey carried out by the Sabah Human Resource Development Department on 3,757 respondents.

He said that from the survey, it was found that as of May 8, the number of workers who have been laid off permanently from their jobs was 631 people (17 percent).

The number of workers terminated temporarily is 281 people (seven percent), while the number of workers asked to undergo leave without pay is 1,528 people (40.7 percent).

A total of 306 people (eight percent) were asked to undergo leave with half pay, while 529 people (14 percent) were asked to work with less commission.

The department also found 40 people were asked to take their annual leave.

The survey was shared by Shafie in his speech concerning “Sabah New Deal’ at the Sabah government administration building near here, which among others details the government’s state economic bounce back plan following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shafie said that the survey found that most of those affected were Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia and Diploma graduates who are working in the hotel and hospitality sectors.