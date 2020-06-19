RM240 mln second Sabah stimulus

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal yesterday unveiled the second phase of the “Sabah New Deal” estimated to be worth RM240 million in an effort to restart, stimulate and restore the affected economic sectors.

He said the second economic stimulus package will also be used to transform Sabah’s competitiveness in the present digital era.

“On the whole, the State Government has spent RM540 million for the purpose,” he said in his speech at the Sabah Administrative Building yesterday.

He added that the Sabah New Deal has three objectives in mind: to speed up the digital transformation process; to increase economic opportunities in the agrofood sector; and to empower human capital and generate new job opportunities.

In order to speed up the digital transformation in Sabah, the State Government has allocated RM35 million in 2020 to upgrade all government computer servers and provide necessary equipment as well as the needed latest digital applications, he said.

This will include the installation of high-speed internet broadband at State Government buildings while civil servants will also be given the necessary training so that they can work in the digital era, he said.

He said this will have a significant impact on quality and capacity of the state civil service, including on the local government.

“During the tabling of the State Budget 2020, the State Government has announced the new innovative approach to speed up the approval of development plans by the Central Board which usually takes a long time and causes delays in the implementation of projects undertaken by the private sectors,” he said.

He said that the State Government will empower local governments at six zones to speed up and efficiently process and approve development plans.

This, he said, will spur the growth of industries at various sectors, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and the build industry.

At the same time, Shafie also announced an allocation of RM60 million to encourage the private sectors to move towards digitalization in their business operations.

He said that RM10 million of the allocation will be used to prepare an e-trade platform dubbed “E-Dagang Berpusat Sabah” geared to assist the private sector including SMEs, small business operators, farmers, fishermen and livestock owners to move towards e-trading.

“The government will help to ensure that only quality and safe products are marketed through the platform,” he said.

Meanwhile, the balance of RM50 million will be used to improve related value network and logistics, he said.

Additionally, the Sabah Government will also establish a Digital Transformation Unit under the Chief Minister’s Department to coordinate and implement planned digital transformation initiatives, he said.

With regards to the agrofood sector, Shafie announced an allocation of RM25 million to prepare loans without interest to food producers under the Agrofood Assistance (Bantuan Agromakanan).

He said that the first payment will only be made on January 2021 and shall end on December 2021.

The assistance for this purpose is channeled to the Sabah Credit Corporation to manage the loan, he said.

Shafie also announced an allocation of RM13.21 million to Koperasi Pembangunan Desa (KPD) for the creation of six agriculture produce collection and marketing centres.

He said that due to the lack of such facilities, farmers incurred loss when they were unable to sell their produce.

The six centres will be set up at strategic locations namely in Sipitang, Keningau, Kota Marudu, Lahad Datu, Kundasang, Ranau and Telupid and shall be equipped with various facilities for purchase, collection, grading, cold storage, packaging, transportation and other needed services by the target groups, he said.

Aside from that, the Sabah government will also allocate RM21.15 million to Sabah Fish Marketing Sdn Bhd (SAFMA) to upgrade its marketing facilities and its relevant network, including its logistics.