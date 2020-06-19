Sabah PKR deputy chief appointed political secretary

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has appointed Sabah PKR deputy chairman Mustapha @ Mohd Yunus Bin Sakmud, 51, as the new political secretary to Deputy Chief Minister cum Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, Datuk Christina Liew.

Mustapha took his oath of office before the Chief Minister at the latter’s office yesterday. Liew, who is also Tawau Member of Parliament and Api Api assemblywoman, witnessed the swearing-in ceremony.

“I thank the Chief Minister for giving Mustapha a chance to serve the Government,” she said.

Also present were members of the PKR State Leadership Council (MPN).

Shafie enlightened the newly-appointed political secretary on his role and responsibilities vis-O-vis the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment, Tawau Parliamentary Constituency and Api Api State Constituency. Born in Kota Belud, Mustapha first ventured into politics as the PKR candidate for the Usukan constituency in the 13th General Election, after serving as Telekom Malaysia Engineer and Manager from 1993 to 2013.

Currently, he is also the PKR Kota Belud Branch head, secretary of Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sabah and a member of the Sabah Tourism Board.

An NGO activist, he had served as president of the Sabah Youth Council (2008-2020), and is presently the chairman of Sabah Initiative For Generation (IFG) and chairman of Kinabalu Reform and Research Initiative for Strategic Leadership (KRISTAL) Sabah.

Mustapha holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electrical and Electronics from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland (UK) and a Master of Business Administration degree from Universiti Malaysia Sabah.