Sarawak Methodist churches in urban areas to reopen for Sunday service in August

SIBU: Methodist churches in Sarawak’s urban areas will only start holding Sunday service in August, said Sarawak Chinese Annual Conference (SCAC) President, Reverend Dr Tie King Tai, although the state has permitted houses of worship to reopen tomorrow.

However, he said rural churches where the congregation has no access to services via the internet, would reopen in July with strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOP).

Tie explained that they had decided to delay Sunday services in the bigger churches until August to ensure that they are fully prepared for the congregation.

“We are not going to start in July, except those churches in the remote villages on the outskirts where they cannot receive online service that easily. These churches can open with strict adherence to SOP.

“Other churches will only open gradually in August. We need to make sure that everything is ready properly and the pandemic is under control,” he told The Borneo Post today.

He said there are about 130 Methodist churches in Sarawak.

Tie said other church activities, such as fellowships and prayer meetings, were allowed to start in July with strict adherence to the SOP.

“We have to be careful in moving forward and we want to go one step at a time. We never know what will happen in August, but that is our plan, we can make changes according to what the government will instruct us to do. We want to be careful,” he said.

The Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) under the Chief Minister’s Department had yesterday increased the number of people allowed in non-Muslim places of worship to 250 from June 20.

All gazetted places of worship are required to submit a notification to Unifor on their reopening.

The government had recently given the nod to places of worship to reopen after they were closed for some three months following the implementation of the Movement Control Order due to the Covid-19 pandemic.