Sarawakians invited to view partial solar eclipse phenomenon this Sunday at Sultan Iskandar Planetarium

KUCHING: Sarawakians will be able to view the partial solar eclipse event this Sunday (Jun 21) at the Sultan Iskandar Planetarium.

The public observation programme organised by the state Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research will be held at the planetarium’s foyer at 3.13pm, where the peak of the partial solar eclipse will take place from 4.17pm and end at 5.11pm.

The event is estimated to last for an hour and 58 minutes.

“The public is advised not to view the partial solar eclipse phenomenon with their naked eye as it can cause permanent damage. During the programme, special glasses will be distributed free of charge and telescopes will be provided to allow safe viewing.

“Visitors who wish to observe the phenomenon are also advised to follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government such as the wearing of face masks, practicing 1-metre social distancing and washing their hands using handwash,” the planetarium said in a statement today.

The partial solar eclipse is a phenomenon that occurs when the moon moves in front of the sun, causing its shadow to be cast onto Earth.

The phenomenon can be observed throughout Sarawak, Sabah, Peninsular Malaysia and in Brunei.