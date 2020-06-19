Sibu immigration officer receives threat, front of house splashed with red paint

SIBU: The police are investigating a threat made against a 34-year-old Sibu Immigration Department enforcement officer, who found the car porch in front of his house splashed with red paint.

The officer also found a brown piece of cardboard paper with a threatening message directed at him and his family.

A similar threat was received by the victim’s colleague earlier this week.

District police deputy chief Supt Collin Babat said they were investigating the case under Section 506/427 of the Penal code for criminal intimidation following a police report lodged by the victim.

“The brown piece of cardboard paper had also been seized for investigation,” he said in a press statement.

Collin said the victim had received a phone call from his wife at about 3.35pm yesterday, informing him that someone had poured red paint onto the car porch of his house.

He said the victim, who had been attached with the Sibu Immigration Department for seven years, immediately rushed home to look into the matters.

“The 12-year-old daughter of the victim said she saw two men pouring the red paint on the car porch before speeding off on their black motorcycle.

“But she could not see clearly what the suspects looked like as they were both wearing helmets with visors and neither could she see the plate number of the motorcycle,’ the deputy police chief said.

He said the victim suspected the incident could be related to the arrest of a foreign national by the Immigration Department last February.

“On June 17, the victim’s colleague also received a similar threat when his car was found sprayed with red paint,” he said.