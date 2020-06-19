Sibu’s Sacred Heart Cathedral reopens for Mass tomorrow

SIBU: Sacred Heart Cathedral at Lanang Road will reopen its door for Mass tomorrow after three months being closed due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Catholic Bishop of Sibu Right Reverend Joseph Hii confirmed this today with the first Mass to be celebrated at 6.15am (daily Mass), followed by 3pm which will be held in Iban, and the 6pm Sunset Mass (English).

Sunday Mass at the Cathedral will be at 7am (Chinese), 9am (Iban), 11am (English), 2pm (Iban) and 4pm (Iban).

He also said five other churches in the Diocese of Sibu namely, St Mary’s of the Divine in Sibu, St Herbert in Song, St Anthony in Sarikei, St Francis of Assisi in Pakan and Saints Peter and Paul in Mukah are reopening for Mass on Sunday.

Parishes will also begin their daily Mass next week.

“I thank the Sarawak government for showing concern on the spiritual needs of the people of Sarawak although we are still in the recovery period,” he told The Borneo Post today.

According to him, for Mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral, the church has appointed a person to be in-charge of taking attendance of each Mass.

Parishioners will have to register first to ensure that the congregation will be within the allowed number of people.

For now, he said, Catholic churches in Sibu Diocese will start with 100 people. He said, gradually, the church will increase to 250 once the crowd becomes easier to handle.

“Each Mass, we have someone in charge. So, this particular person will inform the people or pick people whether or not they want to attend Mass on the given day and time.

“Those wanting to attend Masses must register their names first with that person,” he said, adding that Catholics who want to attend Masses can contact the person in charge or each parish office.

He said everyone would be require to wear face masks, have their temperature taken and hand sanitised before entering church.

For those who could not attend Sunday Mass, he encouraged them to attend daily Mass on the weekdays if they could.

“Even if you cannot attend Masses, do not feel bad or discouraged because they are still dispensed from it. Catholics are still exempted from attending Sunday Mass, so do not feel bad because we are still in the middle of pandemic.

“We do not want to have another outbreak or second wave in this Covid-19,” he said, hoping that Catholics would have a peace of mind regarding this matter.

He also said those who still felt uncomfortable to attend Masses do not have to attend.

Children below 12 years old are not allowed to attend.

Sunday Mass is a day of obligation for all Catholics. On March 18, Hii issued a pastoral letter exempting all Catholics in the diocese from fulfilling Sunday obligation due to Covid-19 due to MCO.