Sibu’s Tua Pek Kong temple to reopen tomorrow

SIBU: The Sibu Eng Ann Teng Tua Pek Kong temple here is all set to reopen tomorrow at 6.30am after some three months being closed to the public following the implementation of the Covid-19 Movement Control Order.

Its secretary Teo Joo Hung said worshippers who turn up tomorrow must comply with the standard operating procedure against the novel coronavirus.

“Everyone who come to pray must wear their face mask and queue up according to the social distancing lines of one metre, which has been laid out. Besides that, their body temperature will be taken.

“They are required to record down their names and handphone number,” he said Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting visited the temple to personally inspect its preparation for its reopening.

Teo said hand sanitizer was also prepared for the people.

“Once they have finished with their prayers, they are kindly required to leave immediately so as to give others the chance to perform their prayers. We will use a numbering system to properly control the crowd entering the temple, ” he said.

Meanwhile, Ting said he was happy with the preparation done by the temple, adding that he had proposed to the temple committee to include the Qmunity app for Covid-19 tracing as part of their SOP.

“The Qmunity app assists local authorities to track the movement of people for contact tracing purposes,” he said.