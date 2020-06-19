Six-month moratorium on LPPB housing loan

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Government’s Housing and Urban Development Board (LPPB) will be implementing a temporary halt on repayment of loans automatically under the Low Income Group Housing loan scheme and Long House loan scheme for a period of six months starting April 1, 2020.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal said that during the period, clients of the board under the two schemes would not need to make any repayments.

He said that late payment penalties would not be charged and no legal actions would be taken during the period.

He added however that the interest would be accrued on the postponed payments.

He said that this would benefit 584 people and involved a monthly repayment of RM600,000.

At the same time, Shafie also said that State government has also considered the burden facing private house developers and have decided through the Local Government and Housing to provide them exemption on the housing developer license fees, advertisement fees and fees for sales of housing development projects that were started in the year 2020.

Exemption will also be given on the renewal of the housing development developer licence which was made on the same year.

“This means that the housing developers will be exempted from paying RM750 for each of their housing development projects undertaken.

“The exemption of the fees will involve about 100 housing projects with an estimated uncollected fees of RM150,000.”