SMC gives nod for Butterfly Garden night market to reopen tomorrow

SIBU: The popular night market at Butterfly Garden here will reopen tomorrow, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) councillor Albert Tiang has confirmed.

The council’s market and petty traders standing committee chairman said the decision was made after meeting up with Sibu Night Market Traders Association.

“After the discussion today, both sides have agreed to coordinate and comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) – enabling the night market to be reopened tomorrow (June 20),” he said when contacted.

Tiang revealed that there would be three entrances/exits points to the night market, one each at Island Road, Cross Road and Market Road.

“Members of the public will have their body temperature taken before entering the night market,” he added.

He reminded the public to maintain social distancing and recommended that they wear face masks.

As for the reopening of Taman Harmoni uptown market, he said there would be an announcement later.

Earlier on, he said hawkers at the night market in Butterfly Garden would trade on alternate days in accordance with the Federal government’s SOP on social distancing for such businesses.

He also explained that as stalls would be kept at least 1.5m apart, only 82 out of 164 stalls would operate nightly when the market reopens.

The operation hours will be from 5pm to 10pm

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) had announced that night, day and weekend markets were allowed to operate from June 20

Night markets were among businesses that were required to close for the duration of the Movement Control Order implemented in March, and the subsequent Conditional Movement Control Order.