KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal said the Sabah Government has no authority to issue the IMM13 document to illegal immigrants.

“This is the prerogative of the Federal Government,” he said, adding that IMM13 has been issued by the United Nations to help those seeking political asylum.

He said that unlike the proposed Sabah Temporary Pass which comes with biometric capabilities to prevent forgery, the IMM13 is merely a piece of plastic.