Stimulus package pragmatic to revive State’s economy, investment – KKCCCI

KOTA KINABALU: Phase two of the Sabah Covid-19 Stimulus Package dubbed ‘Sabah New Deal’ worth RM240 million announced by the Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal yesterday were pragmatic measures to revive the State’s economy and investment.

Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) president Datuk Michael Lui said the State Government’s focus on assisting and saving people and businesses that were gravely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and Movement Control Order (MCO) were crucial, and reflected the administration’s commitment to rejuvenate the economy.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has dealt an unprecedented blow to our economy.

“The State Government has launched comprehensive measures that address the wellbeing of Sabahans and businesses to put the state economy on track to recovery and growth.”

He lauded the State Government for allocating another RM30 million to support the continuous effort to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Lui said the State Government had allocated RM910 million for ‘Sabah New Deal’ and Phase One of the Covid-19 Stimulus Package involving RM670 million launched in March this year.

He described the focus on digitizing the State economy, encouraging the agro-food industry, human capital development in the second phase of the stimulus package as positive moves.

He also commended the State Government’s decision in allocating RM540 million to restart the economy, including making Sabah more competitive in the digital era; RM35 million to expedite digitalization of the State civil service delivery system; and RM60 million to encourage the shift to digital transactions in the private sector.

“Our country’s economy is in need of transformation to open up wider opportunities.

“It is timely for the State Government to expedite the process of digitalization among companies and business owners.”

Lui said the State Government had allocated RM25 million for interest-free loans to agro-food operators to boost the growth of the industry; another RM13.21 million to create six collection and marketing centres for agricultural produce; and RM21.15 million to upgrade the capacity of Sabah Fish Marketing Sdn Bhd (Safma).

Additionally, he said RM20 million allocated to empower and reskill jobseekers and the unemployed would enable the people to secure employment.

“It shows that the State Government has the people’s best interests at heart and is committed to helping them through these trying times.”

He said unemployment was a serious issue that could lead to social problems or worsen the economic decline.

Lui said the stimulus package has also addressed the revival of the tourism industry, with RM5 million allocated as incentive and matching grant to meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) organizers; a special grant worth RM10 million to upgrade facilities at tourist destinations, including budget hotels, homestays and community-based tourism products in rural areas.

Entrance fee for all tourist destinations managed by the State Government will also be discounted by 50 percent.

He said the State Government had introduced pragmatic measures to ease the financial pressure of businesses, including 30 percent discount off rental for six months for industrial and commercial premises owned by Sabah Economic Development Corporation (Sedco), Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) and Palm Oil Industrial Cluster (POIC) Lahad Datu, as well as offered six-month deferment for loan repayment to Sedco for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

To stimulate the property market, he said the State Government encouraged the purchase of residential properties through the Sabah My Second Home programme.

The threshold for home ownership for foreigners was set at RM750,000 for condominiums and RM1 million for landed properties.

Work permit for a period of three years will be issued, as well as multiple entry for five years in effort to attract highly skilled foreign workers to Sabah.

Furthermore, Lui said the State Government had allowed developers to commence development by paying only 50 percent of premium for land conversion, as well as provided exemption on licensing fees for housing development, advertisement and sales permit.

Other measures include six-month loan repayment deferment for the low-income group under the housing and longhouse loan schemes.

He said the government had allowed almost all economic sectors to reopen under the Recovery MCO (RMCO) period.

While the resumption of business activities would undoubtedly stimulate the economy, it was also a challenge to keep Covid-19 in check, he said.

Hence, he once again urged Sabahans to adopt the new norms and not to be complacent when it came to taking precautions, especially when the vaccine for Covid-19 had yet to be developed.

He reminded the people to continue to observe social distancing in crowded places, practise good personal hygiene and wear a mask when in public.