Swimming pools, watersports centres allowed to reopen for athletes’ training starting June 25

KUCHING: Swimming pools and watersports centres are allowed to reopen for training of athletes from June 25, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“The usage of the facilities must be without involving physical contact, and must follow certain sessions as well as with a limit on the number of people in the pool at one time.

“The management of these venues must register and inform Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) of their re-opening,” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19 security issues in Putrajaya Friday.

Ismail stressed that all must follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for sports and recreation, adding that the training sessions are only for national athletes, state athletes, swimming academies and swimming clubs.

The Youth and Sports Ministry will release the detailed SOP soon, he added.

As for the reopening of other swimming pools, he said that the National Security Council (NSC) was still looking into it.

“The reopening of other swimming pools such as at hotels, gated areas like condominiums and public pools is still being discussed.

“There is need to develop the SOP for them, there are many factors to consider,” he said.

On a separate note, Ismail informed that those from the same household are allowed to dine at the same table in a restaurant, as long as social distancing is being practiced.

“There is no limit to just four persons from the same household per table. There is the option to combine tables so that everyone can sit at the same table, but with room for social distancing of one metre.

“There is no change to social distancing rules at restaurants and eateries. It is the distance between guests that is important, not between tables,” he said.

He also added that the government now allows promotional sales at the open space of shopping malls, as long as all SOP are being adhered to.

Meanwhile, Ismail revealed that police on Thursday had issued compounds to a total of five individuals nationwide for violating the SOP of the Recovery Conditional Movement Control Order (RMCO).

“Yesterday, the police had arrested 15 individuals for violating the SOP in which seven of them have been remanded, while three were on police bail.

“The violations included activities at karaoke, pub, nightclub and reflexology centre, all of which have not been allowed to re-open,” he said.