Three kidnap-for-ransom attempts thwarted this year – ESSCom

LAHAD DATU: The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) has foiled three kidnap-for-ransom (KFR) attempts from January to June, this year.

Its Commander, DCP Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the KFR attempts were made on land through ‘laluan tikus’ (rat trails).

Hazani said KFR and cross-border criminals would not stop as kidnapping was their source of income.

Therefore, ESSCom would continue to increase monitoring and security control in order to fight the cross-border criminal activities.

Hazani said ESSCom also had good cooperation with the Philippines including The Armed Forces Philippine-Western Mindanao Command (AFP-Westmincom).

“We request the Philippines to help us and so far we received good support from the Philippine security forces in the efforts to fight the cross-border criminals.

“Both parties are sharing information and intelligence so that we (ESSCom) will know any movement,” he said when met at ESSCom Headquarters.

According to Hazani, cooperation of both parties had resulted in several successes including the latest incident where one of the 21 individuals listed in ESSCom Wanted list was shot dead by the Philippine security force in Zamboanga, on June 8.

Hazani said the individual was identified as Ustaz Mamay Aburi who was the leader of Group Zamboanga De Norte.

The man, he said, was also involved in a shooting incident with the Customs Department at Mataking waters in Semporna in December, last year.

“On June 6, this year, we also detained three Filipino men in Kinabatangan waters. These men were believed to be the spotter for KFR group.

“They were spotted during our patrol in the areas and have been handed to the Philippine security forces who were also patrolling near the Malaysia-Philippine border,” he added.