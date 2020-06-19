Tourism sector worst affected by Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU: The tourism sector in Sabah has been badly affected by the Covid-19.

According to the Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal, airlines and hotels are the most affected, leading to the closure of several hotels.

“The cancellation of tourist packages has jeopardized not just airlines and hotels but also other networks related to the two sectors. The tourism sector is expected to take a long time to recover since many people are wary in their travel arrangements in order to keep themselves away from being infected,” he said.

However, Shafie said that the government had decided to promote domestic travels in Sabah following the drop in the number of cases to a single digit.

“Beginning May 10, the state government has allowed the hotel sector and domestic airlines to start operating on the condition that they adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) set,” he said in his speech on ‘Sabah New Deal’ yesterday.

Workers in both the public and private sectors who visit Sabah for work are encouraged to stay at hotels, he said.

At the same time, the Sabah government is also considering the possibility of an “air bridge” programme with several countries which are interested to visit Sabah with low Covid-19 infection incidence.

He cited Brunei Darussalam and Singapore as examples of such countries.

Shafie also said that the government is allocating RM5 million in travel incentives and matching grant for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events) organisers.

He said that the maximum grant is RM100,000 for every domestic event involving not less than 50 people.

He said the grant and incentives would be managed by the Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry and given to the organizing of MICE until December 2021.

Aside from that, Shafie also announced a special grant of RM10 million for the upgrading of tourism destinations, which includes repairing, upgrading and beautifying the facilities at various tourism destinations in Sabah such as budget stays, homestays and community-based tourism products in the interiors.

He said that minor projects worth RM20,000 and below which are implemented such as the construction or repairing of signages, toilets, jetties, walkways, huts and others must be completed immediately so that payment can be made before the end of December, this year.

And to encourage domestic tourism, the State government is also giving 50 percent discounts on entrance fees to all tourism destinations managed by the government’s departments or agencies for a period of six months after they could reopen.