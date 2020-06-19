Yayasan Sabah Board of Trustee files claim against Musa

KOTA KINABALU: The Yayasan Sabah Board of Trustee has filed a claim at the High Court against former Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Haji Aman demanding for the return of RM872 million which was allegedly vanished due to suspicious logging activities.

In sharing the information, Yayasan Sabah director Datuk Haji Jamalul Kiram Datuk Haji Mohd Zakaria who was representing the board, said that they filed the claim against Musa on June 16 at the High Court of Kota Kinabalu using the e-filing system.

He said during a press conference held at the Sabah Government Administration Building that they believed the money belonged to Yayasan Sabah.

He also mentioned that Yayasan Sabah is the holder of the largest logging concession in Sabah and was established in 1966 to look after the socio-economic welfare of the people of Sabah and to help in the development of education in the State.

He added that Musa had failed to carry out the fiduciary duty to look after the importance of Yayasan Sabah in his role as the chairman of the Yayasan Sabah Board of Trustees which was established to provide service to the people of Sabah.

He further added that Yayasan Sabah has firm reasons to believe that Musa had used his position to command the subsidiary of Yayasan Sabah which is Rakyat Berjaya Sendirian Berhad for the purpose of logging business.

“In the court filing, we have named several beneficiaries and transactions involving the money in several offshore banks which we claim through legal process,” he said.

Also present during the press conference was their counsel, Datuk Douglas Lind.