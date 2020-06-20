All resolutions passed during SCIB AGM

KUALA LUMPUR: Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (SCIB), a complete integrated solution company in civil construction, from the broadcast venue at Tricor Business Centre on June 18, 2020 via Webex had successfully concluded its 44th annual general meeting (AGM).

In the event, the company’s audited financial statement ended December 31, 2019 (FY19) were presented together with re-elections of board members.

The company presented the proposed nine resolutions and all resolutions were duly passed by its shareholders.

The resolutions include, approval of payments to directors, the re-election of directors namely Datuk Dr Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah, Rosland Othman, Mohd Nazri Mat Noor and Datu Soedirman Aini, to appoint auditors and authorize the directors to fix their remuneration, as well as to consider if thought fit, the issue shares pursuant to Section 76 of the Companies Act 2016 and the proposed renewal of shareholder mandate for recurrent related party transactions of a revenue or trading nature (Proposed Shareholder Mandate).

Group managing director/chief executive officer, Rosland Othman expressed, “We are pleased to conclude our annual general meeting with all resolutions passed. Moving forward, SCIB will be focusing in expanding our businesses rapidly.

“With the Movement Control Order lifted, aggressive earnings can finally now be made.

Following the recent Extraordinary General meeting (EGM), SCIB has gotten the approval for new related party transactions and private placement of over 36 million shares.

“With that, the Company is taking a step closer in achieving its objectives to expand its presence geographically, becoming a regional player in the civil and engineering construction, and manufacturing industries in the medium term.”