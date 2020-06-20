Awg Tengah: Works on 2 mega projects to continue

LIMBANG: Works on two mega projects in this district that were delayed due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) will be continued this year.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the two projects are the upgrading of Limbang District Council depot near Buangsiul costing RM1.1 million and Limbang Market costing RM852,400 under the Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA).

“We expect the depot to be completed by early next year. The works include demolishing and rebuilding an abattoir for buffaloes and the workers’ quarters.

“As for Limbang Market, the works include repainting the building, replacing the roof, improving the food stalls, and general repair of the building that is cracked, leaking, and improvement to the drains. This project is scheduled for completion in Feb 2021,” he told reporters here yesterday after visiting the two projects.

Deputy Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang, Resident Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi, Limbang District Officer Superi Awang Said and walikota, Sufian Mohat were among those present.

Awang Tengah said they were optimistic that once the restrictions (MCO and RMCO) are lifted, works on the two projects could start and be completed early next year.

He added that several projects under NRDA here are being implemented and the government would also ensure their smooth implementation.

A total of RM1.5 billion has been allocated by the state government for the implementation of projects under NRDA in Limbang Division.