Bandar Kuching rep urges federal, S’wak govt to provide additional discounts, rebates for electricity users in Sarawak

KUCHING: Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has urged both federal and Sarawak governments to provide additional discounts and rebates for domestic electricity users in Sarawak.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) lawmaker said Sarawakians had also experienced soaring electricity consumption resulting in higher electricity bills during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

He reasoned that during the MCO period, enforced from March 18 to May 12, most people were confined to their homes to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

He made this call following the recent announcment by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah on an additional RM942 million in discounts and rebates for domestic users’ electricity bills in Peninsular Malaysia in view of multiple complaints of soaring electricity bills during the MCO period.

“Based on the announcement, domestic users will enjoy free electricity for months of April until June if their consumption for those months were under 300kWh or RM77.

“Those that use above that amount instead will get a discount of RM77 for those three months,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Yii said he welcomed such incentives but questioned why the federal government did not initiate discussions with other state-owned utility companies such as Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) to also extend similar financial aid to Sarawakians as well, so that all Malaysians could also enjoy the benefit.

During the MCO period, he said DAP Sarawak had also received multiple complaints from the public in Sarawak with regards to high electricity bills.

He said they had helped a few users lodge complaints to SEB where they were asked to produce snapshots of their actual consumption at their premises’ meter given that the consumption for the last couple of months was based on estimates.

“Even so, in general, many are also burdened with higher bills because the usage of electricity for most families has also soared due to being confined at home during the MCO period, as they needed to stay home to help curb the spread of the virus too.

“That is why it would not be fair to Sabahans or Sarawakians to miss out on this incentive that can help ease their financial burdens especially during this tough time,” he lamented.

Dr Yii thus called upon both the federal and state governments to extend the incentives and rebates to both Sabah and Sarawak so that all Malaysians regardless of demography will not be left out of the benefits.