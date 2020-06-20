Catholic High School in Sibu all set to resume classes on June 24, says principal

SIBU: The Catholic High School here is all set to resume classes on June 24 as all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) are in place.

School principal Brother Anthony Tay said that to comply with the SOPs, among the measures taken were arranging a one-way traffic entrace for all the students to enforce social distancing.

“Other measures taken under the SOP are to always wear face masks and to take their body temperature, provide hand sanitisers as well as implementing social distancing for the seating arrangement by keeping one metre between the students’ desks.

“Aside from the students, all teachers are also required to fully adhere to the SOP,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters today after accompanying Joseph Chieng, a councillor with the Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) in Bukit Assek. Chieng had went to the school for an inspection on the SOPs preparations before classes can resume on June 24.

Earlier, Chieng also handed over donations in the form of face masks and hand sanitisers for the school to Anthony.

Anthony noted that full compliance with the SOP was imperative in the effort to break the transmission of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that only 450 students from both the Senior 3 Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) and Senior 2 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) courses would be attending their classes.

“There are 230 Senior 3 students and 220 Senior 2 students. Sibu Catholic High School has a total of 1,177 students and a total of 65 teachers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chieng said that he was pleased with the SOP preparation done by the school.

“I have confidence in Anthony and his team of teachers in ensuring that the SOPs will be fully adhered to by the students of the school.

“However, I am more concerned about the school time as they might face various challenges. So I hope that Anthony would update me from time to time so that both of us can work together on how best we can convey the message to the relevant agencies to get their help as the health and safety of the students are very important,” Chieng said.

He also urged parents to give their full cooperation with the instructions set by the schools, adding that students must also have self-discipline when it comes to social distancing.

“I believe it would become the new norm in our daily life and it is just a matter of getting used to it,” he said.

Accompanying Chieng were Kapitan Pang Liong Huat, Kapitan Lau Hieng Choon and Councillor Phuang Ton Hing.