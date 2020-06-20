Chong: PH Sarawak will work with any political party in next state election, except ‘opportunist parties’

KUCHING: Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak is ready to work with any political party that subscribes to the principles of transparency, good governance and justice for all in the next state election, which is due by mid-July 2021.

Its chairman Chong Chieng Jen said they will not work with any opportunist party or “those one-election parties”, as such parties had a high tendency of betraying the voters’ trust after winning some seats.

“We condemn any form of party-hopping as that is an act of betrayal of the people’s mandate. It will also undermine the spirit and institution of democracy.

“PH Sarawak will face GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) in the coming state election as one. We are prepared to work with any credible political party which subscribes to the principles of transparency, good governance and justice for all,” he said in a joint statement today following a PH Sarawak meeting last night.

As of today, PH Sarawak comprised Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Sarawak.

The statement was jointly issued by Chong, state PKR chairman Larry Sng and state Amanah chairman Abang Halil Abang Naili.

Chong said PH Sarawak will maintain a close relationship and cooperation among its component parties less Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sarawak until the leadership issue in the national Bersatu is clear.

He said the prime minister candidate issue should not affect the relationship among the three parties – DAP, PKR and Amanah.

“It is a matter of different opinions and means to achieve the same ultimate aim,” he added.