Covid-19: 21 new cases recorded in Malaysia today

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded 21 new Covid-19 positive cases today, bringing the cumulative total to 8,556, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

“Out of the 21 cases today, two are imported cases where the individuals were infected while overseas and 19 are local transmissions.

“The local transmissions involve seven non-Malaysians and 12 Malaysians,” the statement said.

All seven non-Malaysian cases were recorded in Kuala Lumpur.

The cases involving Malaysians were recorded in Selangor (10), Negeri Sembilan (one) and Sabah (one).

MoH added that the total cumulative tally for active cases stands at 289, where three of them are being treated at Intensive Care Units (ICU).

“A total of 76 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged from wards today, bringing the total to 8,146 (95.2 per cent of all cases) who have recovered and discharged,” it said.

As there are no reported deaths, the death toll remains at 121.