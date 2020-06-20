Covid-19: Samarahan now green zone, no new cases reported in Sarawak

KUCHING: Samarahan District has been declared a green zone after no new positive Covid-19 cases were reported in the state today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Kota Samarahan was designated a red zone since the beginning of the pandemic in April, but its status was alleviated to yellow zone on May 11.

According to the statement from SDMC, there are still 14 active cases being treated in hospitals, where eight are at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and six at the Bintulu Hospital.

It said no new recovery cases were reported today. The total number of positive cases in the state remained at 566 and the death toll remained at 17.

Only Kuching and Bintulu are designated yellow zones, while 38 other districts are green zones.

SDMC also recorded 21 new persons-under-investigation cases today, with one awaiting lab test results. 19 of them are in Kuching and two in Miri. None have tested positive.

SDMC also recorded 229 new persons-under-surveillance cases today, making it a total of 742 PUS cases being quarantined in 13 hotels across the state.

There are 218 in Kuching, 275 in Miri, 105 Bintulu, 27 Limbang and 117 Sibu.