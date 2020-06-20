Dept begins mobile anti-rabies vaccination programme

KUCHING: The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sarawak has started its statewide mobile anti-rabies vaccination programme for dogs.

A press statement yesterday said DVS Sarikei began village to village programmes on Tuesday (June 16).

“This is a good opportunity for the public to get their dogs vaccinated against rabies for free. As of today (Friday), DVSS has a balance of 32,048 doses of anti-rabies vaccination (Rabisin) for the Rabies Control and Elimination programme 2020 in Sarawak,” said the statement.

DVS Kuching will continue the annual vaccination programme from Monday (June 22) to Saturday (June 27) in Lundu.

Last year, DVSS vaccinated 1,159 dogs in Lundu and since January, the department has vaccinated 1,339 dogs there – 932 first dose and 407 boosters.

DVS Serian’s mobile vaccination programme, also from Monday to Saturday (June 22-27), will cover 45 villages or areas.

Last year, DVSS vaccinated 3,165 dogs in Serian and since January, the department has vaccinated 1,354 dogs there – 967 first dose and 387 boosters.

DVSS also vaccinated 257 dogs in Matu, Mukah last year and is expected to vaccinate more dogs there this year during the programme from Tuesday (June 23) to Thursday (June 25).

DVS Kapit will run the mobile vaccination programme from June 23 to June 26. A total of 1,079 dogs were vaccinated last year in Kapit. DVSS will conduct mass vaccinations according to standard operating procedures (SOP).

“Everyone must comply with the SOP at all times when attending the mass vaccinations. As a reminder, members of public are urged to get their dogs vaccinated against rabies in accordance with the Anti-Rabies Vaccination Order.

“Failure to do so is an offence under Section 40 of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999 with a fine not exceeding RM2,500,” added the statement.