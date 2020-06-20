Errant businesses found without thermometers

KUCHING: Some business premises in Sarawak have been found to be without thermometers or thermoguns to check the temperatures of customers in line with Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) standard operating procedures (SOP).

A joint operation carried out by the Ministry of Health (MoH) in Simunjan on Thursday (June 18) found 22 business premises were not complying with that SOP, as well as not providing hand sanitiser.

“A total 51 premises in Simunjan comprising 29 retail shops, 18 eateries, three barber/hair salons, and a market were checked during the operation. Out of these, 22 premises were found not complying with the SOP and had been given stern warnings,” Sarawak chief environmental health officer Billy Sujang, who led the operation, said yesterday.

He said the team did issue a compound to an individual under Section 32B of the Food Act 1983 for smoking in an eatery as the smoking ban in eateries is still in force after being fully implemented from Jan 1.

The operation involved 40 persons, including 28 MoH enforcement personnel – seven from the Sarawak Health Department and 21 from the Simunjan Health office.

Joining them were three personnel each from the Simunjan police headquarters, Simunjan District Office, Civil Defence Force, and People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela).

He said similar operations would be carried out throughout Sarawak during the RMCO period in line with the reopening of many economic sectors.

“We will carry out more operations to ensure business premises comply with the SOP, in our effort to make sure everyone play their part in breaking the chain of Covid-19 transmission,” he added.