Idea to standardise document comes from security forces – ESSCom

LAHAD DATU: Commander of Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom), DCP Datuk Hazani Ghazali fully agreed with the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA) to standardise the documentation of Filipino in Sabah by using only using IMM13.

Hazani said they were in need of identification document that could record the biometric data of the individuals including finger prints.

He said through the standardise of the documents, the foreign nationals of the Philippines in Sabah who hold the IMM13, Sijil Banci and Kad Burung-Burung need to undergo re-registration.

“We need to record this group, take their finger prints and others so that we could monitor their movements.

“If these groups involved in any social problems or criminal activities, we could easily find them,” he said.

According to Hazani, the idea of standardising the documents came from the security forces so that they could create database for the group.

Hazani said the re-registration of the document with enhanced features such as inserting the biometric data would also prevent fake documents.

He said the current IMM13, Sijil Banci as well as the Kad Burung-Burung did not have any security features and were easily forged.

“However, the people should fully understand that the standardise documents are only for IMM13, Sijil Banci and Kad Burung-Burung in Sabah.

“They will not be allowed to enter other states including Sarawak and Semenanjung Malaysia,” he said, adding that the other Philippines citizens who wish to enter the state must go through legal procedures.

Recently, MOHA intends to standardise the documentation of Filipino in Sabah by using only IMM13.

Its minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the government would not issue any new document to the group but was instead looking at using an existing document to avoid any confusion.