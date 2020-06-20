LePaPa Supermarket Matang grand opening June 23

KUCHING: LePaPa Supermarket at Matang Jaya here will hold its grand opening June 23.

The 14,000 square feet supermarket with two floors is the third retail outlet of Tecktonic & Sons Holdings Sdn Bhd after LePaPa Market in Gala City opened on Jan 14 this year and LePaPa Hypermarket in Serian on Aug 31 last year.

“We invested about RM3 million in setting this up and also provide an escalator here,” said Tecktonic & Sons managing director Lee Chin Teck when met by reporters yesterday.

LePaPa Group general manager Bong Teck Pyng elaborated that the supermarket offers fresh and frozen food as well as groceries at the ground floor while the departmental store on the first floor offers hardware, stationery, toys and footwear.

The supermarket is smaller than the 35,000 square feet LePaPa Hypermarket Serian but larger than 5,000 square feet LePaPa Market in Gala City.

Meanwhile, Lee hoped that its modern contemporary design with reasonable pricing would attract customers.

“We are also providing six food trucks stationed in front of the supermarket and have invited petty traders to rent the trucks at reasonable prices,” he said.

In conjunction with its grand opening, LePaPa Supermarket Matang will be offering lifetime memberships for only RM10 with a RM5 voucher. Its operating hours are 8am to 10pm daily.

For more information on the promotions, visit LePaPa Hypermarket Facebook page.

Also present yesterday were LePaPa Supermarket manager Tay Puan Hiang.