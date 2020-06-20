Man arrested in Tebedu after attempting to bribe GOF personnel

KUCHING: A 58-year-old local man has been arrested and handed over to the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) after attempting to bribe personnel from the General Operations Force (GOF) in a raid at Kampung Entubuh, Tebedu yesterday.

Sarawak GOF commander SAC Mancha Ata said a raid was conducted at the suspect’s premise which uncovered several items believed to be owned by illegal immigrants.

“Based on intelligence that we have received, the suspect’s premise is believed to be the transit point for illegal immigrants who have made their way into the state,” said Mancha in a press statement last night.

He added that the suspect then offered RM500 to the raiding team for them to let him go.

The suspect was then arrested under Section 17(B) of the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission Act 2009.

During the operation, GOF conducted checks on 13 premises in Sematan, Lundu as well as Tebedu in Serian, which are believed to be the transit point for illegal immigrants.

In an unrelated case, the GOF 11th Batallion arrested two male suspects at Jalan Pangkalan Amo in Tebedu on June 18.

The suspects, a 32-year-old local and a 44-year-old Indonesian were driving in a pick-up truck when they were stopped and checked.

“When checked, the Indonesian suspect failed to produce any valid travelling documents,” said Mancha.

He was arrested under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1953/69.

The local suspect was also arrested and investigated under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

Also seized from the suspect were cash money amounting to RM10,024 and the pick-up truck.