Miri MP Dr Michael Teo appointed as national PKR vice president

KUCHING: Miri MP Dr Michael Teo Yu Keng has been appointed as national Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice president.

Sarawak PKR information and communications chief, Abun Sui Anyit said Dr Teo was among the several grassroot leaders appointed by Anwar at the monthly Central Leadership Council (MPP) meeting held in Petaling Jaya, Selangor today.

Dr Teo, who is also Miri PKR branch chairman, is one of the pioneer members of Sarawak PKR, formed in 1999.

He said Anwar has also appointed Sarawak PKR vice president and Baram PKR chairman Roland Engan as national MPP member.

Abun Sui said PKR Sarawak expressed its gratitude to Anwar for the appointment of the two party leaders from Sarawak.

“This appointment shows that the party president and PKR cares for Sarawak and the party members’ interests.

“It will also further strengthen PKR in Sarawak and in Malaysia as a whole, as the party prepares for the 12th Sarawak state election, which can be held at any time now,” he said.