Online marketplace for small entrepreneurs, co-op members ‘in the works’ – Wan Junaidi

KUCHING: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives is planning to set up an online marketplace for small entrepreneurs and cooperative members to market their products without the need for middlemen.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the proposal papers had been forwarded to him and expressed his hopes that the proposed marketplace would be able to take off within this year.

He explained that even though there were other similar online marketplaces such as Lazada and Shopee, the proposed marketplace would prioritise small entrepreneurs, businesses and cooperative members, especially those in the rural areas selling agricultural or cottage industry products, while simultaneously eliminating the extra charges due to middlemen.

“I have already received the proposal, but I have not been briefed on the implementation. I hope it can be done as soon as possible because there are a lot of things needed to be implemented like the online payment system, e-wallet, and many more.

“Hopefully within this year (the marketplace) can be up online,” Wan Junaidi told reporters this morning.

“The problem with other well-established online marketplaces or conventional markets is that many of the products are expensive (due to middlemen charges). The prices are often jacked up to 20 to 30 per cent more.

“For example, fishermen in Kampung Sebangan (Sebuyau) are selling their fish at RM3 per kilogramme to middlemen, who then sell them in Kuching for up to RM14 per kilogramme.

“Not that we want to stop them, but we want to help the small businesses and entrepreneurs, especially cooperative members, so that the prices of products by the fishmongers and the vegetable sellers, for example, would not be as expensive as what the retailers are selling.

“So it will be a win-win situation (for businesses and customers). No need for middlemen,” he said.

He said apart from minimising or eliminating middlemen, he hoped that through the implementation of the marketplace, rural small businesses and entrepreneurs, especially cooperative members, would also embrace digital economy as a means to market their products to the outside world.

Wan Junaidi, who is also Santubong MP, said among the obstacles his ministry would have to work out before the implementation were internet connectivity in the rural areas especially in Sarawak.

He said the state government was actively in the midst of widening mobile internet coverage statewide through the Digital Economy initiative inspired by the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Apart from that, with 14,686 cooperatives comprising of about 6.6 million members nationwide, his ministry would also have to ensure that they would have access to the marketplace to be able to reap the benefit.

“You got to have all their contact numbers. Not all of them, especially in the rural areas, have smartphones.

“And then there’s the question of internet infrastructures. So many things we have to look into,” he said.

Earlier, Wan Junaidi handed over RM18,900 worth of emergency medical assistance to 25 needy constituents and RM8,200 worth of emergency education assistance to 18 students of higher learning institutions from his constituency at his Santubong Parliament Service Centre at Jalan Kulas near Satok here.