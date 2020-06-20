PBB Women hopes to see women candidates increase in next state election – Fatimah

KUCHING: The Women’s Wing of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) hopes there will be more women candidates from the party in the coming state election due anytime by May next year.

Its chief Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said there should not be any reduction in the current women elected representatives from PBB.

At present, PBB only has four women elected representatives namely Fatimah herself who is assemblywoman for Dalat, Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali (Samariang), Simoi Peri (Lingga) and Rosey Yunus (Bekenu).

“Our hope for the coming state election, is definitely to see the number of women candidates to be increased, and not to be reduced,” she told reporters after chairing the PBB Women Wing exco meeting at the party headquarters today.

Fatimah, who is also Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development, said women now comprise 50.32 percent of total number of voters in Sarawak.

She pointed out there were more than 623,100 women voters out of the total 1.238 million voters based on the latest electoral roll.

“The important thing is we must help the party to win. We will continue to go to the ground in adherence with the SOP (standard operating procedure) and win the hearts of the people as preparation for the coming state election,” she added.

According to her again, PBB was actually already in the third gear of preparation for the state election before the Covid-19 pandemic put brakes on the groundwork.

She also said PBB Women Wing members also assisted in registering new members for the party and helping them to register as new voters, adding PBB now has 338,740 members.

“Following the pandemic, all programmes had to be postponed. But with the state election coming soon, we need to do catch-up plans,” she said.

On another matter, she on behalf of PBB Women expressed their appreciation to Sarawak government for nominating two ladies from the state as new Senators.

She said one of the new Senators is Susan Chemerai Anding, who is PBB Women secretary, while the other is Rita Sarinah Patrick Insol, who is from Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

“God-willing, they will be sworn in on June 22 (next Monday). We are proud one of them is from PBB Women Wing,” she added.

She also announced that PBB Women deputy chief Batang Lupar MP Dato Sri Rohani Karim had also recently been appointed as Special Advisor to the Chief Minister.

“We are also happy that our vice chief Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri was recently appointed as Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister in the federal government, while our Mukah MP Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib was appointed as Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department. All these appointments are an honour to the PBB Women Wing,” she said.

She also informed that the wing strongly supported the stand announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition’s priority was to pursue the rights and interests of the state, also termed as ‘Sarawak First’, while being part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government.

“We will continue with our programmes to promote GPS throughout Sarawak. This is to familiarise the people especially those in the rural areas with the GPS logo and to inform them of the programmes and policies of the GPS government,” she added.