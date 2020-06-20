Singapore foundation donates Covid-19 test kits to KK Public Health Lab

KOTA KINABALU: Singapore’s Temasek Foundation has donated Fortitude Test Kits and RNA Extraction Kits to the Kota Kinabalu Public Health Laboratory.

The donation was handed over by State Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung during a ceremony at the laboratory yesterday.

“This is Temasek Foundation’s second donation to us.

The first one was on April 9, which comprised of 25 Fortitude Test kits (equivalent to run 5,000 Covid-19 tests),” said Poon in his speech.

“Following the successful delivery of the first batch of donation in April, we have sought Temasek Foundation’s assistance to provide additional medical aid.

“Today’s donation included 50 Fortitude test kits and six units of MGIEasy Magnetic Beads Virus DNA/ RNA Extraction Kit – which if combined together would run 10,000 Covid-19 tests, using the PCR machine at our laboratory,” he explained.

The estimated cost of the second batch of donation was around RM750,000.

He said that the Temasek Foundation is expected to give more donations next week.

“We would also like to thank the Federal Ministry of Health for their help in delivering the items here,” added Poon.