Straits Marine Services starts vessel disinfecting operations on bunker tanker

KUCHING: Straits Inter Logistics Bhd’s (Straits Inter Logistics) subsidiary Straits Marine Services has performed vessel disinfecting operations on the bunker tanker Omura following the recent launch of its vessel disinfecting service.

To recap, Straits Marine Services had signed an agreement on June 9, 2020 with Ecom Solution Pte Ltd (Ecom Solution) from Singapore to offer disinfection and santisation services to vessels using the services of the ports in Singapore and Malaysia. The two parties will be collaborating in the offering and marketing of the services to vessels for a period of one year.

Ecom Solution employed the use of a disinfectant on the Omura’s bridge, passageways, kitchen, mess and crew accommodation area during the operation. The chemical uses was a recommended disinfectant which NEA listed on their website.

While onboard the vessel Omura, Ecom Solution owner Ang shared briefly on the basics of ship disinfecting operations.

“Vessels, such as bunker tankers, have many compartments linked by air ventilation ducts; these present a challenge to the shipowner in maintaining an environment free of contaminants such as virus, bacterial and mould,” he explained.

“As we already know now, SARS-CoV-2 which causes Covid-19 belongs to a group of envelope virus (which include the highly contagious flu virus) can stay effective for extended periods on surfaces.

“Hence, we have to focus on treating places which are generally enclosed with frequent touch surfaces such as the bridge or crew accommodation areas.

“The complete disinfection process can be completed in less than an afternoon, depending on the size of the ship.”

Straits Marine Services executive director Captain Tony Tan Han added that due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, and being the ship manager of a fleet of 12 vessels, one of the major concerns for clients is the safety of crew and the shore personnel coming onboard vessels.

“We have searched around the marine industry and was unable to find any marine specified company providing sanitisation services,” Tan said.

“Companies engaged in providing cleaning and disinfecting services were land-based and often carry out disinfection services for child care centers, offices and schools.

“Hence, by collaborating with Ecom Solution to introducing this service into our company we will be able to provide specified cleaning and disinfecting solutions to our fleet and to the marine industry.”

At present, Straits Inter Logistics’s 55 per cent-owned subsidiary Tumpuan Megah Development Sdn Bhd operates in eight ports in Malaysia, which include Lumut Port, Pasir Gudang Port, Tanjung Pelepas Port, Johor Bahru Port, Kuantan Port, Kemaman Port, Kuala Terengganu Port and Labuan Port, all of which are licensed under Petroleum Development Act 1974 for its bunkering services. It has an enlarged fleet size of 11 vessels and a bulk carrier.

Straits Inter Logistics is principally engaged in oil trading and fuel bunkering services and investment holding activities. Oil bunkering services involve provision of refuelling marine gas oil and marine fuel oil through vessels to other ships and ocean faring vessels such as oil tankers, container vessels, cargo vessels and cruise ships.