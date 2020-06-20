S’wakians aspiring to be food delivery riders can now apply for RM10,000 interest-free loan for bikes

KUCHING: Sarawakians interested to be food delivery riders can now apply for a maximum loan of RM10,000 interest-free to purchase a motorcycle equipped with a delivery box.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the loan can be applied at any Tekun Nasional office, and it would be free of interest and can be approved within two or three days.

“What I gather now is that people in Kuala Lumpur, Pahang and Melaka have actively applied for this loan.

“But in Sarawak I haven’t come across any yet,” he told reporters after presenting emergency assistance to some of his constituents this morning, adding that the loan assistance for interested delivery drivers was only announced recently.

Wan Junaidi, who is also Santubong MP, said Sarawakians, especially the youth who have yet to secure permanent employment should take this opportunity to earn some income and get some experience because demand for delivery riders now are very high due to the Covid-19 pandemic where many people would prefer to have their items delivered to them rather than going out to get it themselves.

On top of that, he said, more businesses now have also adapted to online ordering systems and engaging delivery services through various platforms such as Foodpanda and Grab Food.

He said according to statistics from his ministry, the demand for delivery riders have risen by about 300 per cent now.

“During the Movement Control Order (MCO) many services could not be carried out or were not allowed to open.

“So demand for delivery services such as Foodpanda and Grab Food started rising.

“Also many people interested in becoming delivery riders could not go to the bank to apply for financial assistance to get motorcycles to become these delivery riders.

“That is where this loan assistance comes in. The government has reacted to the needs of the situation,” said Wan Junaidi.

He added that now that many businesses have adapted to the new norm of doing sales online and home delivery, the demand for delivery riders now and post-Covid-19 is still on the rise.

“Demand for delivery riders is still there, and we are providing assistance to those interested in becoming delivery riders,” he said.

Asked for figures, Wan Junaidi said he had instructed his ministry to come up with a progress report every month.

“I have no figures on hand yet but I have instructed my ministry to come up with a report every month on findings and progress,” he said, adding that at the moment it has not been a month yet since the loan assistance was disbursed.