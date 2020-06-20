Three civil servants charged over bribes

KOTA KINABALU: Three civil servants from the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP), were jointly charged yesterday with two counts of bribery.

Tonny Ramlee, 40, Mohamad Nazri Rabani, 38, and Rosdeh Likum, 41, appeared before Sessions Court judge Abu Bakar Manat and claimed trial to both charges framed against them yesterday.

On the first charge, Tonny and Mohamad Asri as enforcement assistants grade KP22 and 19, respectively, while Rosdeh as an assistant enforcement officer grade KP29 of the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK) of Beaufort branch were alleged to have agreed to accept RM600 cash from a convenience shop owner, Chin Hau Jeff, 36, as an inducement not to take action against Chin, who allegedly committed an offence under the Price Control Order Regulations 1993.

The trio were charged under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24 of the same Act.

If found guilty, they are liable to a jail term of up to 20 years or a fine of RM10,000 or five times the bribe amount whichever is higher, upon conviction.

On the second charge, the trio was alleged to have solicited RM600 cash from the same person and for the same purpose.

The alleged offence was framed under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24 of the same Act.

Both charges took place at Jack Trading in Lo Chung Park, Beaufort between 12.25 pm and 12.50 pm on July 14, 2014.

In the proceedings, prosecuting officer Michael Joimin from the MACC, offered bail at RM10,000 for both charges in a local surety to each accused with conditions of reporting to the MACC office and passport to be kept by the court and prosecution witnesses not to be tampered.

Counsel Mohamad Amirul Amin, who represented the trio, in his reply, requested for a lower bail sum on the grounds that his clients are still in service with KPDNHEP and have family commitments.

The court fixed August 10 this year for pre-trial case management in order for documents to be served to the accused and released them on RM10,000 bail with only RM5,000 to be deposited in a local surety for both charges on each accused person.

Tonny, Mohamad Nazri and Rosdeh were also ordered to surrender their international passports to the court, to report themselves to MACC every two months and not to tamper or have contact with any of the prosecution witnesses.