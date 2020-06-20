Three killed in head-on crash in Papar

PAPAR: Three people, including two women, who were travelling in a sedan car, were killed in a head-on crash with a lorry along Km 22, old Papar Road, here yesterday.

Papar police chief, DSP Batholomew Umpit said the victims were heading to Papar from Kota Kinabalu when the driver allegedly lost control of the wheel and collided with the lorry on the opposite lane around 12.30pm.

All three victims, in their 20s and 40s, were pronounced dead by paramedics due to severe head and body injuries.

Batholomew said the driver of the lorry and his passenger sustained minor injuries and were taken to Papar Hospital for treatment.

He said family members of the victims had been notified while the bodies were taken to hospital for post-mortem.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.