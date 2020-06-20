Working committee to be set up to facilitate negotiations with Petronas, federal govt – Awang Tengah

LAWAS: A working committee will be set up to facilitate negotiations between Petronas and the federal government on sales tax owed to Sarawak as well as greater participation in the oil and gas industry, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development, said that the working committee would facilitate meetings between both sides to flesh out the details under commercial negotiation under the executive committee which he chaired while legal matters arising would be referred to the legal consultative committee.

He was appointed as state chief negotiator to negotiate with the federal government and Petronas on boosting participation in the oil and gas industry apart from sales tax of petroleum product under the state Oil Mining Ordinance.

His negotiating team members include Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, State Attorney–General Datu Talat Mahmood Abdul Rashid, State Legal Counsel Datuk Seri J. C. Fong, director of Economic Planning Unit (EPU) Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel and Petros CEO Datuk Saau Kakok.

The negotiation team led by Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Hamzah, which was appointed by the State Legislative Assembly state consultative committee, would tackle the legal issues.

He said this when asked on the development from the first meeting held between the state government and Petronas at the end of his two-day working visit to Limbang and Lawas to inspect the work progress of projects under Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA) and Rural Transformation Programme and in both Districts under RMCO.

Awang Tengah said the first meeting outlined the purpose and mechanism to mete out the details which would be spelt out from more frequent meetings at the working committee level.

“In this first meeting, Petronas has affirmed their commitment to settle through commercial negotiations and without going through the legal process, “ he said.

However, this would require the due process of a mandate from its board of directors while their negotiating team had stated its commitment.

Awang Tengah said the meeting also agreed that future meetings would be rotated between Kuching and Kuala Lumpur.

“If there are any legal issues, the consultative committee will look into it, “ he said.

Last week, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg announced that Awang Tengah would head the commercial negotiations of the outstanding sales tax and related aspects with Petronas.

The state delegation led by Awang Tengah met with Petronas in KL earlier this week.