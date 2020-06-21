27 wardens to help curb crime in Sandakan village

SANDAKAN: A total of 27 wardens were appointed by the Tanjong Papat assemblyman Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung to curb the rising crime rate in Sim-Sim Village here.

Each Sim-Sim Village bridge has chosen a representative for their bridge to become wardens, and the wardens will be taking care of the safety and cleanliness in their respective bridges.

The 27 wardens are assigned to 24 bridges in Sim-Sim Village, as well as Sim-Sim flat.

Poon, who is also the Minister of Health and People’s Well-being, said the move aimed to ensure the comfort and safety of the villagers in Sim-Sim Village.

“The wardens will be the ‘eyes and ears’ of the Government in reporting crime activities including those that involve drug abuse, in hope that it would lower the crime rate in Sim Sim Village. As we know, the police could not stay in one place all the time, so we hoped that this would enhance the safety in the area.

“The wardens would also be taking care of the cleanliness of their bridges. We are planning to conduct competitions among the bridges to encourage each bridge to make (cleanliness and safety) in their bridge better,” he said.

Poon said this after presenting the appointment letters to the appointed wardens in Sim Sim Futsal Court here, yesterday.

The wardens’ appointments will be for a period of one year, starting yesterday.

Meanwhile, Poon said that there were plans to improve the facilities in Sim Sim Village as well as to solve the lack of parking space problem.

“We are slowly improving the village here. We hope everything will go back to normal after the Recovery Movement Control Order period so that the villagers would be free to utilise the sports facilities that we have built for them.

“We have planned a lot of things to help the villagers here (including building more facilities). The parking problem is also in our planning; we are going to arrange for more parking spaces (for the villagers) here,” he added.