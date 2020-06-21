Catholics in Miri attend first-ever drive-in mass at Church of Mater Dei car park

MIRI: Catholics in Miri attended their first-ever drive-in mass at the car park of the Church of Mater Dei in Lutong this morning.

The mass which commenced at about 7am was celebrated by Rt Rev Bishop Richard Ng.

About 100 vehicles filled the car park and each vehicle was parked one lot away from each other to allow social distancing.

Parishioners were reminded to remain in the car until the end of the mass with the communion wafers being given to them at their respective vehicles.

All the attendees were seen complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) and the church wardens also went around sanitising everyone’s hand before they received the holy communion wafer.

Ng said he was happy to see the good turn out at the first car park mass and said for the next car park mass, parishioners might need to register themselves before attending the mass to avoid overcrowding the parking lot.

“I’m very happy to see everyone here today. But next time you might need to register to ensure we do not overcrowd this car park,” he said adding that the car park mass will be continuously held as long as every parishioner adheres to the SOP.

He also urged all attendees to spread the word about the car park Sunday mass to other Catholics here so that those who are at high risk such as the elderly can still attend mass, even though just inside their parked car.

Meanwhile, parishioners were reminded not to bring children under 12 years old to attend Sunday mass, as per SOP outlined by the government in effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Currently, those attending the car park mass do not have to make early booking or registration but it will be based on first come first serve basis.

The Church of Mater Dei car park can accommodate over 100 cars with proper social distancing with the church gate opening at 6am.